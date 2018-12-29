'It was a blood and thunder game': AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes boss on Blackpool stalemate

Wally Downes accepted his AFC Wimbledon side could have done more to secure the three points in their 0-0 draw against Blackpool.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips' verdict on Blackpool's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon



Neither side was able to break the deadlock at Kingsmeadow this afternoon as Blackpool earned an away point to halt their three-game losing streak.

But if one side was going to win it, it always looked like the Seasiders were the more likely, with Armand Gnanduillet missing a couple of presentable opportunities and Harry Pritchard blazing over from close range.

Downes, whose Wimbledon side had won their last two games coming into this fixture, felt they could have shown more.

"It was a dogged performance in a blood and thunder game," he said.

"We had some chances and we should have shown better quality when we got out wide in the second-half.

"In the first-half I didn't think we really pushed them, but at 0-0 you have to put yourself in a great position to win it. We had 45 minutes to win a football match and to step up and do it, but we just couldn't take the extra step.

"They play with two sitting players and they like to control the ball in their own half, which is fine, it didn't cause us too many problems.

"They had a couple of early chances when they got the ball forward to the big guy, but I was quite comfortable with the first-half.

"I thought they played slowly, but we could have played a bit quicker. We could have harried them a bit more and used the freshness that I thought we had over them earlier in the game.

"We stepped it up a little bit in the second-half, but if we had played with that sort of energy in the first-half then they would have flagged a little bit more than they did."

The stalemate was Wimbledon's first clean sheet since Downes' arrival at Kingsmeadow.

"It was very important for the players to get that clean sheet, i's a target that you always set," he added.

"I said to them that if they kept a clean sheet they would win it, but we couldn't move on and get the goal. It's a target that we've set and it's our first one. We want to win games and keep clean sheets and if we do both we will be going places."