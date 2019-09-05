'It should be a good contest': Jay Spearing on Blackpool's weekend clash against Coventry City

This weekend will be a battle of two unbeaten sides in League One when Blackpool make the trip to St Andrew's to take on Coventry City.

And Jay Spearing is well aware of the challenge facing Simon Grayson's men, who will be looking to make it seven games unbeaten.

Pool's record is identical to Coventry, both sides winning three and drawing three so far this term.

“It should be a good contest," Spearing said.

“We’re heard good reports about Coventry who have brought in a lot of new players. They’re playing at St Andrew’s so it should be a nice pitch to play on.

“They’re not a bad side and we had some good games against them last season.

“They like to play, just like ourselves, but if we can go there and implement the way we like to play and we do what we’re all about then I see no reason why we can’t go there and get a result.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game but we go there full of confidence, so it should be a good game.”

Spearing comes into the game refreshed having been rested for Tuesday night's EFL Trophy win against Morecambe.

The midfielder, however, says he's never happy if he's not playing.

“No I don’t like to rest, I like to play every game," he added.

“Yes I’m 30 years of age and people can say my days are numbered, but I want to play in every competition there is.

“I believe consistency and game-time improves small things.

“But the lads came in and the gaffer made nine changes and they produced a great performance.

“A lot of the lads who could have probably done with a goal have got their goal so hopefully that will give them confidence for the rest of the season.”