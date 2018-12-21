'It's up to them if they want to boo me': Barnsley's Brad Potts on Blackpool reunion

Former Seasider Brad Potts admits he was disappointed to get booed when he returned to Bloomfield Road with Barnsley in the cup earlier this season.

Potts, who will return to his former club when the Tykes take on Blackpool on Saturday, made 87 appearances for the Seasiders between 2015 and 2017.

Despite helping Pool get promoted from League Two, scoring in the play-off final at Wembley, Potts was booed by the home supporters when he came off the bench in Barnsley’s 3-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup back in August.

“I was a bit disappointed,” the 24-year-old admitted.

“My last game for them was in the play-off final and we got promoted, but it’s up to them if they want to boo me. It will only spur me on.

"I had a really enjoyable time there and I probably played my best football for them.

“I am looking forward to going back and seeing some familiar faces.

“It will be a very different atmosphere to the game against Portsmouth when the fans really got behind us and gave us an extra lift. It will be a bit like a home game for us at Blackpool.”

Barnsley’s assistant manager Andreas Winkler suggested this could be a good time to play Blackpool given their midweek exploits against Solihull Moors in the FA Cup.

“Blackpool are a very aggressive and strong physical team,” he said.

“There is a bit of pressure on us because it is in a run of very big games. Having more fans than them might give us a bit of an advantage.

“Blackpool might have lost some energy by playing in extra-time in midweek.”