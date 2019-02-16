'It's two points dropped': Charlton boss Lee Bowyer on Blackpool stalemate

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says his side only have themselves to blame for not picking up the three points against Blackpool.

The Seasiders produced a rearguard defensive display to hold the Addicks to a 0-0 draw at The Valley, keeping their 18th clean sheet of the season in the process.

Blackpool were more than worthy of their point and arguably had the best chance of the game, Armand Gnanduillet squandering a close-range chance seven minutes from time.

But Bowyer felt Charlton were the better side and ought to have claimed the three points.

“We created enough chances and half chances to win the game,” he said.

“We got into some good areas, created some good chances and didn’t take them. They came here and they made it difficult.

“They were running the clock down from the first minute. They made it hard for us.

“I thought we defended very well but in that final third again it’s just letting us down at the moment. We created chances but we just didn’t take them.

“At the start of the second half we got in some good areas and we had spare bodies in the box.

“If only whoever had the ball could have lifted their head and picked out the right pass, it would be clear cut chances but we did that first half and still didn’t take the chances.

“It’s two points dropped which is our own doing.”