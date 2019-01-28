'It's right back down to earth': Gareth Ainsworth on Wycombe's midweek trip to Blackpool

Gareth Ainsworth says it’s “right back down to earth” for his Wycombe Wanderers team when they face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday.

The Chairboys travel to the Fylde coast for tomorrow night’s rescheduled league fixture on the back of a hard-earned 1-0 home win against Plymouth Argyle.

Favourites for relegation at the start of the season having just been promoted from League Two, Ainsworth’s men have enjoyed an impressive season in the third tier.

Wycombe currently sit ninth, one position and one point below the Seasiders having recovered from a four-game losing streak over the festive period to win their last three games on the bounce.

While Ainsworth was delighted with how his side performed in their weekend win, the 45-year-old knows it won’t count for anything against Blackpool.

“You’re only as good as your last game, so we can be fine and we can be happy for the next day,” he said.

“But come Tuesday we’ve got Blackpool and it’s right back down to earth.

“Humility is a very big word for me so I always want to look up, I never want to look down and think we’ve achieved everything.

“I want this team to look up, to respect everyone and give it a right go every game.

“I’m sure there will be some tired legs for Blackpool and there might be one or two changes, but the next game is going to be important and that’s on Tuesday night.”