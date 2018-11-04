'It's nothing major': Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips provides update on injured duo Donervon Daniels and Mark Howard

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says injured duo Mark Howard and Donervon Daniels aren't "far away" from returning to first-team action.

Pool's number one Howard missed his first league game of the season on Saturday as Blackpool suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers in his absence.

The shot stopper picked up a thigh injury in the midweek 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Daniels, meanwhile, remains sidelined with a hamstring strain that he suffered in the warm up ahead of Blackpool's 3-2 defeat to Fleetwood Town last Saturday.

McPhillips is hopeful that both will come back into contention on Tuesday, when Blackpool make the long trip down to Kent to play their rearranged fixture against Gillingham.

“I don’t think they’re far away, it’s nothing major for both of them," the Pool boss said.

“Donervon was touch and go (for Saturday) but we were never going to play Mark for this one. But they’re both getting better.

“We will see and hopefully we can get them both back for Tuesday. If not, someone else will get a go.”