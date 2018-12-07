'It's going to be a heavy pitch': Charlton boss Lee Bowyer hoping to avoid repeat of last season's postponement

Lee Bowyer believes his Charlton Athletic side will be playing on a “heavy pitch” when they take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this Saturday.

READ MORE: Blackpool nearing full strength for visit of League One play-off rivals Charlton Athletic



The Addicks have fallen foul of the Bloomfield Road surface before, with last season’s game being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game, originally due to take place in January of this year, was called off just 45 minutes before kick off after two pitch inspections.

When the game was eventually played, Blackpool ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a last gasp goal from Jimmy Ryan.

This weekend’s clash takes on extra significance, given Blackpool are just three points behind Charlton who sit sixth in League One.

“I know it’ll be heavy,” Bowyer said. “Rochdale’s game was called off the other night and that’s up that way.

“We went there last season and the game got called off because of a waterlogged pitch. Hopefully it stops raining up there. Unlikely, but hopefully.

“It’s going to be a heavy pitch but there’s grass on it so there’s no reason why we’ll have to change. We’ll still pass the ball and be creative in the final third.”