'It's going to be a fantastic journey home': Terry McPhillips delighted with Blackpool's win at league leaders Portsmouth

Terry McPhillips lavished his players with praise after they surprised league leaders Portsmouth to win 1-0 at Fratton Park.

READ MORE: Chris Long nets on debut to hand Blackpool huge win at league leaders Portsmouth



Chris Long came off the bench to net on his debut 15 minutes from time to give Blackpool their first win in six games.

The injury-ravaged Seasiders were without a number of key players but they held firm to condemn Pompey to just their fourth defeat of the season.

“To come here and put a performance on, I thought we deserved the win," McPhillips said.

“There’s no secret, we know every game is hard, but we’ve certainly had no luck in previous weeks despite the performances being reasonable.

“To come here today and stop Portsmouth from creating chances - I don’t think our goalie has had anything to do in the first half.

“After we scored, they’re obviously going to throw the kitchen sink but we defended it well, so I’m really pleased for the players.

“It’s a great effort from the whole squad, the subs came on and did well, they helped us. I’m just delighted to get the three points.

“We had a good trip down, everything sort of went for us which it hasn’t been in recent weeks.

“We were confident we could put on a good show and we did. To get the win as well and a clean sheet, it’s going to be a fantastic journey home.”