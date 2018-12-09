'It's cost us': Charlton boss Lee Bowyer bemoans refereeing decision after defeat to Blackpool

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says the referee's failure to show a second yellow to Curtis Tilt cost his side in their 2-1 defeat to Blackpool yesterday.

READ MORE: The thoughts of Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's 2-1 win against Charlton



Blackpool claimed the three points at Bloomfield Road on Saturday thanks to Nathan Delfouneso's calm winner three minutes from time.

The Seasiders had earlier been pegged back 10 minutes into the second half, Joe Aribo equalising after Armand Gnanduillet had given Pool a first-half lead.

Bowyer said: “I don’t think we deserved that. The lads gave it everything and we didn’t deserve to lose.

“We started off well in the first half. We moved the ball and I thought if we carry on doing this then we’ll win the game comfortably.

"But then after 10 minutes, we started doing what they do, going long, and it became like a dogfight. They were winning more second balls and it was just scrappy. Obviously, we gave them a goal head start and the first half wasn’t good enough.

“Second half, I thought we controlled the game very well and created so many chances. We just weren’t ruthless enough and they nicked it at the end.

"For me, when we equalised, it felt like only one team were going to win this game. It was just a matter of time, but then to concede a goal like that was just frustrating.

“We’ll learn from it and pick them back up. I‘ve just said to them ‘you gave me everything there.’ In the first 45 minutes, you can’t give a team a one-goal lead, but that’s what’s cost us. That and a referee’s decision in the first half.”

Bowyer was referring to the referee's decision not to show a second yellow to Curtis Tilt on the stroke of half time when the defender was penalised for a foul on Lyle Taylor.

“Tilt should have been sent off,” he added.

“He’s already been booked and then he rugby tackles Lyle once he’s gone past him. It’s the most blatant yellow card I’ve ever seen in my life and he should have been sent off.

"I don’t want to see someone get sent off, but let’s stick to the rules. You can’t just make them up – it’s wrong and it’s cost us.

“If they go down to 10 men, that’s it. We dominated the second half when they had 11, so it would’ve been a different result if they were down to 10 men.

“Even their manager said it should have been a yellow card. The fourth official said ‘if he hadn’t already been booked, then he might’ve been.’ But come on, it’s just wrong. These things cost you,” he added.

“Instead of getting three points, we’ve got no points, so it’s been a frustrating day."