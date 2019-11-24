'It's been a while coming': Joe Nuttall on scoring first league goal for Blackpool in Ipswich draw and THAT controversial penalty decision

Joe Nuttall spoke of his delight after bagging his long-awaited first league goal for Blackpool in yesterday's 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town.

READ MORE: The Gazette's player ratings from Blackpool's 2-2 draw against high-flying Ipswich Town



The striker got the Seasiders back on level terms during the first half of Saturday's clash at Portman Road after Gwion Edwards had given the Tractor Boys an early lead.

The 22-year-old, whose only other goal this season came in the EFL Trophy, slammed home from close range after his initial header from James Husband's cross had been blocked.

“It was exceptional cross in from James Husband on the left," Nuttall said.

“I headed it straight away and I’ve seen it blocked, but it’s bounced right in front of me straight away so there wasn’t enough time to be disappointed.

“It was just about reacting, getting onto the second one and putting it away.

"I’m delighted to score, it’s been a while coming."

Nuttall was again involved in the thick of the action in the second half when he was penalised for a handball in the penalty area.

Ipswich, who had gone 2-1 behind just five minutes previously courtesy of Jay Spearing's spot kick, levelled matters through Luke Garbutt's effort from 12 yards.

While there's no denying the ball did fall onto Nuttall's arm, Pool will claim there was no intention to stop the ball.

“It’s a tough one," Nuttall said of the controversial decision.

“I’ve tried to get my hand out of the way, but I didn’t manage to react quick enough. But I thought it was a bit harsh.

“The referee had a long look at it and I didn’t think he was going to give it at first, but then when I saw him point to the spot I was devastated.

“But we just had to carry on, try and get the win while at the same time staying compact and not concede again.

“It’s a hell of a point, they’re a great side.

“A point is definitely better than none so we’ve just got to build on this performance.”