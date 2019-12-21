'It's about time we got a penalty!': Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts on his side's 1-0 win against Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts felt his side were long overdue a penalty after Fejiri Okenabirhie's spot kick helped them to a 1-0 win over Blackpool today.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's 1- 0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town



The Shrews were given a controversial penalty during the second-half of today's game when Armand Gnanduillet was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

It came just moments after Pool were denied a penalty of their own after a Shrewsbury defender appeared to handle as Nathan Delfouneso attempted to control the ball.

Shrewsbury's penalty was the first they have been awarded all season.

“It’s about time," Ricketts told the Shropshire Star afterwards. "We should’ve had three or four this year and finally we do get one for handball.

"There was a big claim in the first half, you can tell off the player’s reaction that it was a clear handball and it didn’t get given.

"Finally something ticks over our way and we get a penalty and I'm delighted for Fey to take it and score.

"He is a very good penalty taker, he’s taken a number of penalties since I've been at the club.

"It's just strange as to why we haven’t had more this year, hopefully that will be the first of many.

"He’s one of them players you don’t doubt when you have a penalty.”

Ricketts also revealed he was humbled to read complimentary words aimed towards his side in the matchday programme.

He added: "I've always struggled to get a real good game of football here with it being a bit of a grind and a bit of a battle but for a side which are potent going forward, we nullified them.

"We're a hard team to play against, coming here today you speak to their staff and you see things in the programme and they’re giving us a lot of credit for what we’re doing this year so that’s nice.”