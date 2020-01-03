'It's a special game': Reading's Charlie Adam looks ahead to Blackpool reunion in FA Cup third round clash

Reading's Charlie Adam has described this weekend's reunion with Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup as a "special game".

The 34-year-old, who enjoyed three memorable years at Bloomfield Road, has yet to face the Seasiders since his departure in 2011.

Adam had been in talks to re-join the club during the summer but he instead opted to join the Royals, who sit 14th in the Championship table.

They're currently enjoying a four-game winning run which has coincided with Adam's personal good form, the midfielder notching in the New Year's Day win at Fulham.

But focus now switches to the FA Cup, where the Seasiders will be looking to cause an upset at the Madejski Stadium and put their name in the hat for the fourth round.

“It’s a special game,” Adam said. “And it’s one we’ll look to win, because we want to try to progress and keep the momentum going.

“We’d like a cup run and the FA Cup is special.

"But if we don’t apply ourselves, and if we don’t show the right attitude and mentality, it can turn into a long and difficult afternoon when you play against a team from the league below you.

“Blackpool have got players that will cause you problems. They’re a good side and it’ll be a difficult game.

“It was a club that I had a great time with. We had a promotion and I’ve got a good bond with the supporters and I know a couple of the players.

“It’s nice to see where they are, and they’re progressing in League One, but it’s all about us. If we can do the job and get a win, that’d be great.”