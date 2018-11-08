'It's a huge advantage': Exeter City boss Matt Taylor on being at home against Blackpool in the FA Cup

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor believes home advantage could be key for his depleted side in this weekend’s FA Cup first round clash against Blackpool.

The Grecians will be without a number of first-team players for Saturday’s game at St James Park.

They also go into the game on the back of suffering back-to-back defeats in League Two, but they still remain in fifth place in the table.

Taylor said: “We’ve still got seven or eight out for this weekend. The numbers are what they are, we’re making no excuses.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend’s game and we want to get the last two results out of our system.

“We want to put on a performance on our home ground against a good League One side in the FA Cup, which everyone is excited about.

“We know we’ve got to be better but the group is strong enough to deal with the issues we’ve got at the moment.

“It’s a little break from the league and you always want to play your cup games at home. It’s a huge advantage and it will be a long way for Blackpool to come. We’ve got to make the atmosphere as proper as we can.

“I know it’s a long distance to travel but hopefully they can bring a few and it will be a good atmosphere.

“You do hope for an easier draw than a League One side who are doing well but it is what it is in terms of the draw.”

This fixture will be the first meeting between the two sides since Blackpool triumphed in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in May 2017.

But Taylor believes that particular result will have no bearing on this game.

“The play-off final was two seasons ago, it’s different players and staff involved now,” he said.

“Those games you want to put behind you as soon as possible but full credit to Blackpool, they’ve gone up to League One and are competing.

“They’re having a really good season. But we’re certainly not looking back on previous fixtures, we’re always looking forwards.”