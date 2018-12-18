'It's a bit of an eerie feeling there': Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers on what he expects from Bloomfield Road atmosphere

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers says he expects there will be a bit of an "eerie feeling" at Bloomfield Road tonight for their FA Cup replay against Blackpool.

The National League outfit travel to the Fylde coast for tonight’s second round replay having drawn 0-0 with the Seasiders in their original clash.

This evening’s game, which is televised live on BT Sport, is likely to attract a low attendance and that, according to Flowers, gives Solihull’s supporters the chance to get their voices heard.

“If you don’t look forward to games like this, especially for clubs like ours, then you’re in the wrong place,” the Solihull boss said.

“It will be a massive test for us, there’s no doubt at that, Blackpool are a really good side who are at the top end of League One.

“But if we can raise our intensity levels like we did for the home game then it will be a good game and a good football match.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to go and see how the other half live a little bit and for our players to see what they can do if they continue working hard and progressing. They could get to League One and get themselves a good career.

“I think it’s a bit of an eerie feeling there because the home fans are boycotting a lot of the games. So it’s a very big ground with not a lot of people in it.

“I think our fans will be able to make themselves heard, that’s for sure, and having that backing - home or away - it made a massive difference to the lads in the first game.

“It will be a wonderful evening out for the football club and I hope the supporters enjoy it.”

Solihull, who are flying high in fifth place in the National League, are currently enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run.

Flowers’ men, who have only been beaten once since the start of October, also boast a watertight defence having only conceded two goals in their last nine matches.

“Any time you can put a run like that together, it’s got to be good for confidence,” Flowers added.

“We’ve had some really tough games during that period, the likes of Salford City and Harrogate Town, teams right at the top of our league.

“We’ve had to go away to some tough places as well and bring results back. We’ve had the game against Blackpool at home as well.

“So the lads have been really professional and they’ve carried out what we’ve asked them to.”