'It looked pretty good': Joe Dodoo on THAT scissor kick in Blackpool's win against Burton Albion

A delighted Joe Dodoo was happy to continue his good form with a goal and an assist in Blackpool's 3-0 rout of Burton Albion yesterday.

Blackpool 3-0 Burton Albion: Matt Scrafton's match verdict



The on-loan Rangers forward ran the length of the pitch before putting the ball on a plate for Jordan Thompson to scramble home Pool's second of the game, just four minutes after Armand Gnanduillet had given them the lead.

The 23-year-old then got in on the act himself when he capitalised on Burton's hesitant defending to score Pool's third with an acrobatic scissor kick.

It means the forward, who has been out of Pool's team for most of the season, has now bagged four goals in as many games.

When asked about the goal, Dodoo said: “It sat up perfect for me and the only thing I could do was go for that technique again and it went in, which I was happy with.

“I’ve just improvised a little bit and the way it sat up I thought it was the only way I could get a shot off quickly to surprise the keeper, because he wouldn’t have expected it.

“I think it went off really well and from what I saw falling down, it looked pretty good.”

It was a similar finish to the one Dodoo produced in Blackpool's Checkatrade Trophy win against Accrington Stanley earlier this month, where he found the back of the net with a spectacular overhead kick.

“I’m not sure (which was better), I’ll have to watch this one back then I’ll make a decision," Dodoo said.

Dodoo's assist for Thompon's goal was just as impressive as his own effort, as he took the ball from deep within Blackpool's own half to the Burton byline before crossing for the Northern Ireland international.

He added: “I was just hoping someone was running with me and luckily when I got to the line and looked up, I was able to pass the ball in there.

“It was brilliant to give the defenders a rest because we were defending a fair bit before that.

“To get an open space to run into was brilliant for me to capitalise on and to get an assist, which is good.”