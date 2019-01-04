'It just shows we've had a good year': Jay Spearing on rumours linking Blackpool players with a move away

Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing says he's not surprised by the rumours linking some of his teammates with a move away from Bloomfield Road.

With the January transfer window just four days old, Blackpool have already seen defensive trio Curtis Tilt, Donervon Daniels and Ben Heneghan linked with other clubs.

Spearing says he would prefer to keep Pool's squad together but believes the transfer rumours are just a sign of how well the Seasiders have done this season.

The 30-year-old said: “Whatever team you’re at there’s going to be rumours and there’s already a few rumours about our players being snipped. But that just shows we’ve had a good year.

“As a club and as a squad, we’d like to keep as many players as we can. We’d like to add a few more players to kick us on for the next part of the season. If that were to happen, great, if not we’ve already got a great squad.

“We’ve got a lot of lads injured but some are on their way back.

“If I can help in any way to bring players in then I’d love to bring someone in, but only if they’re going to help us.

“They’re not just coming in to come along for a ride, they’ve got to come in and show what they’re about and compete.

“We’ve brought in a lot of experienced lads who have helped us and have shown what they’re about. We’ve got a great mixture from non-league to experience to still youth lads as well.”

Blackpool confirmed the permanent signing of Spearing's midfield partner Callum Guy earlier this week.

The 22-year-old, who had been on loan from Derby County, has made 21 appearances for the Seasiders so far this season.

Defender Nick Anderton has also been welcomed back into the fold following the conclusion of his loan at Accrington Stanley.

“Callum knew it was happening. He’s a great lad on and off the field," Spearing said.

“He’s starting to find some form and he’s getting some consistency in his game and he’s growing.

“Nick has had a good six months, which he’s enjoyed. He got games week in, week out which is what he needed.

“Obviously the gaffer has been watching him a little bit more than the lads have and now he’s back in and he’s a Blackpool player.

“He’ll want to kick on and get himself in the side.”