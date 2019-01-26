'It just feels like Groundhog Day': Coventry boss on defeat to Blackpool

Coventry City boss Mark Robins was left to rue his side's wastefulness in front of goal in their 2-0 home defeat to Blackpool.

The Sky Blues were unable to take advantage of their dominance in the first half, with the two sides going into the interval on level terms.

Blackpool made them pay with two quickfire goals at the start of the second half, Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet to seal an impressive win for the Seasiders.

“We had a great first half, it just feels like Groundhog Day because we are playing some really good stuff," Robins said.

"I am going to have to take it on the chin and if that means getting stick or whatever I have to do it because we have got to get through it.

“We are almost there but it is going to take a little bit more time and a bit more work. We have played good football, we’ve pinned them in and done all the things that are right, and we don’t get the goal. We have to get that goal, and someone has to shoulder the responsibility.

“We’ve conceded a really poor goal early from a set play where we’ve stopped. It’s a good ball in the box but they shouldn’t score from the second phase.

“Then they start to panic a bit, so from that perspective we have to understand it is a young group. That is not an excuse, that’s just how things are and how we react has got to be better.

“That’s happened and then we start chasing the game. We have got to stop launching the ball forward because we are not good at that and I don’t want to see that and our supporters don’t want to see that. They want to see goals and goalmouth action.

“At half time we were saying it was really good until the final third and then we have to increase the tempo of the passes and the movement and we have got to get better at that.

“Certainly, in the defensive side where you can’t allow a forward to move you and pin you and Dominic (Hyam) has allowed that to happen (for Armand Gnanduillet's goal) and he’s got to be better there and generally he does a really good job, but don’t stop doing it.

“Everybody makes mistakes but it's how you come back from it and keep doing the things we did in the first half even in adversity and when the crowd are getting a bit restless. Keep going because that’s how we need to move forward.”