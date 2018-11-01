'It felt just like training': Blackpool's Marc Bola on his memorable return to face old club Arsenal at the Emirates

Blackpool's Marc Bola says it was a great experience for him to return to North London to face his former club Arsenal.

READ MORE: Arsenal 2-1 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton’s match verdict on Seasiders’ gutsy Carabao Cup exit

The left back, who prior to joining Blackpool had been with Arsenal since the age of 13, played the full 90 minutes in last night's narrow 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat.

When asked about the experience of facing the club he supports in front of 48,000 people at the Emirates, Bola said: “I wouldn’t say it was difficult, it was exciting.

"It felt just like training as I’ve known these boys for so long.

“It was just good to get out there with the boys at my dream club, it was a great experience for me.

“Everybody came and lent their love and support."