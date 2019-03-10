'It feels as though we lost': Southend boss 'hurt' after Blackpool snatch late draw

Southend United boss Chris Powell said yesterday's 2-2 draw against Blackpool felt like a defeat after his side conceded in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time.

The visitors appeared to be heading for the three points thanks to two goals from corners from Rob Kiernan and Michael Turner, with an Armand Gnanduillet goal sandwiched in between.

But Blackpool rescued themselves a dramatic late point on their homecoming day when Taylor Moore scored a 96th-minute own goal to spark jubilant scenes among the 15,000-strong crowd.

"I’ve got to applaud my players," Powell said.

"It feels like a defeat. To get to the 95th minute withstanding everything they threw at us, to score a couple of goals from set-plays, we should have seen it out.

"I know it’s an unfortunate own goal, just bobbling off Taylor Moore, but what I’ve got to say is my players withstood all that went on today.

"They really dug in against a backdrop of everything going against them – the crowd, the day.

"I suppose everyone has got a soft spot for Blackpool for what they’ve gone through, and I understand that.

"They’re part of the football family but we’re in it as well and I felt that the players played their part and unfortunately we just couldn’t see it through.

"We should be walking out of here with three points in the bag but we’re going to keep our heads high because I think we should after what we displayed.

"No one spoke about us (before the game), it was almost as if Blackpool would get their three points and it’s going to be their day and I made sure the players participated in the game, made sure we were part of the game and actually we should have spoilt it totally for them.

"They almost feel like it’s a great day for them scoring a last-minute equaliser but really, on reflection, we should be going back down to Essex with three points.

"It does hurt, but our support was terrific and I thought the players to a man, young and experienced, helped each other through the game.

"It feels as if we’ve lost the game and that’s the tough thing at the moment."