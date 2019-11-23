Ipswich Town v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and action from League One clash at Portman Road

The Seasiders have never won at Portman Road
The Seasiders have never won at Portman Road
Share this article

Blackpool head to Portman Road today - a ground they've never won at - to take on high-flying Ipswich Town looking to earn a fifth straight win in all competitions.

Keep refreshing our blog below for live updates throughout the afternoon: