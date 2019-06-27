Ipswich face competition in race for released Sheffield United striker, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Celtic chasing Bolton starlet, Southend, Colchester and Carlisle registering interest in Peterborough winger - League One and Two rumours

Here are today's rumours from League One and League Two.

Dundee United have offered Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland a contract, as confirmed by sporting director Tony Asghar. (Scottish Sun)

Portsmouth have been told they must pay £750,000 to land Peterborough United striker Matt Godden. (Portsmouth News)

Hearts have joined Ipswich Town and a host of English clubs in the race to sign Conor Washington following his release from Sheffield United. (Edinburgh News)

Ipswich could be in line for another windfall - if Bristol City decide to offload Adam Webster, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Oxford United are close to completing the signing of winger Tarique Fosu on a free transfer after leaving Charlton Athletic. (South London Press)

Blackpool have appointed Ross Jones as their new Head of Sports Science, though their search for Terry McPhillips' number two continues after Tony Grant's exit. (Blackpool Gazete)

Norwich City and Middlesbrough are both looking to sign Bolton Wanderers starlet Luca Connell, despite a transfer to Celtic reportedly being close. (The Sun)

AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes says the club are yet to receive a bid for Joe Piggot contrary to reports of Reading's imminent £250,000 offer. (South London Press)

Peterborough United transfer-listed goalkeeper Aaron Chapman is wanted by Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers but no bids have been submitted. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Southend, Colchester and Carlisle have registered interest in Posh winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts but again, no offers have been received. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Posh striker Matty Stevens has been the subject of bids from Forest Green Rovers and AFC Fylde, however both offers have been turned down. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Ross Wallace has reported for pre-season training with Fleetwood Town but is yet to pen to paper on a new deal offered by Joey Barton. (Fleetwood Today)

Exeter City are keen on signing Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy after an impressive loan spell at Bath City last season. (Devon Live)

Ben Turner will not be returning to Mansfield Town after he rejected a new contract. Stags boss John Dempster says he will now look elsewhere. (Mansfield Chad)

Bristol City have fended off several Championship rivals to land Colchester United attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics for a £750k fee. (Bristol Live)