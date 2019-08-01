Introducing The Gazette’s new Blackpool FC columnist for 2019/20 season

The Gazette is delighted to welcome Eamonn O’Keefe on board as a football columnist for the 2019/20 season.

The former Seasider will share his musings in our weekly supplement Football Friday, which comes free with your Gazette and also online.

The 65-year-old will share his forthright opinions and professional insight on a wide variety of topical football issues, also reminiscing on his own glittering career.

The former Everton, Wigan Athletic and Port Vale star will also keep you up-to-date with the latest initiatives being organised by the club’s Former Players’ Association.

O’Keefe became a big fans’ favourite during his brief spell at Bloomfield Road in the mid-1980s, scoring an impressive 23 times in just 36 games.

He was also a keen supporter of the supporters’ campaign to rid the club of the Oystons, attending several meetings and taking part in marches and protests.

Indeed, Eamonn has opted to use this week’s first column to pay tribute to those supporters who boycotted in recent years.