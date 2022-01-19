Injury blow for Blackpool’s next opponents Millwall as top scorer is sidelined for ‘12 weeks’

Gary Rowett’s side head to the Fylde coast on the back of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Nevertheless, the Lions remain 11th in the Championship table, level on points with Neil Critchley’s side but ahead by virtue of goal difference.

Their latest setback, the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, was compounded by news that top scorer Tom Bradshaw had suffered an injury.

The 29-year-old, who has five goals in his last seven games, sustained knee ligament damage and, according to London News Online, is facing three months out.

Millwall’s attacking options have further been depleted by Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo injuring his ankle in the same match at the weekend.

According to Rowett, the 24-year-old will be out for two months.

The London side are already without former Seasider Dan Ballard, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Teammate Ryan Leonard also remains sidelined after having an operation on his ankle, while captain Alex Pearce is a doubt with a groin strain.

There are also question marks over the availability of star player Jed Wallace, who is the subject of strong interest from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

The winger, the subject of two bids from the City Ground, has been out with a quad issue since early December.

The 27-year-old had returned to training in the build-up to Millwall’s game against the side he’s been linked with, only to suffer a setback.

Blackpool have selection issues of their own, of course, although a rare weekend off following the postponement of their trip to Barnsley may have helped.

But Chris Maxwell (quad), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metertarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are all still out.