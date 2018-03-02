IN PICTURES: Blackpool supporters stage protest at EFL HQ in Preston

Blackpool supporters made their voices heard with a protest at EFL HQ in Preston on Friday.

FULL STORY: Blackpool fans loud and proud in protest outside EFL HQ

The march from the train station, down Fishergate towards EFL House was organised by supporters’ group the Tangerine Knights.

Around 150 fans voiced their dissatisfaction at what they consider to be the EFL’s lack of action over the running of their football club with chants aimed at the league’s chief executive Shaun Harvey as well as Blackpool owner Owen Oyston.