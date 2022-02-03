Identity of Oliver Sarkic's new club revealed after former Burton Albion and Mansfield Town forward leaves Blackpool
Oliver Sarkic has got himself fixed up with a new club following his recent departure from Bloomfield Road.
The 24-year-old has signed for reigning Uzbekistani champions Pakhtakor on a contract that runs until the end of 2022, according to his new club.
It comes after the forward recently left the Fylde coast after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.“We hope that the goals of Oliver will make a significant contribution to the victories and prizes,” Pakhtakor said in a statement announcing his arrival.
Sarkic’s departure from Bloomfield Road during the final week of the January transfer window came exactly a year to the day since he made his last competitive appearance for the club.
The forward, a free transfer from Burton Albion in the summer of 2020, made just 10 appearances during his time with the Seasiders.
He spent a brief spell on loan with Mansfield Town last season, making four appearances before his stay was cut short as a result of injury.
Sarkic was one of several players to leave the club permanently last month alongside Teddy Howe, Daniel Gretarsson, Demetri Mitchell and Joe Nuttall.
Bez Lubala left to join Northampton Town on loan, while both Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules were recalled from their loans by their parent clubs.
