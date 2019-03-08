Ian Holloway hoping Blackpool's Homecoming can kickstart a brighter future

Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway is hoping this weekend’s big homecoming will spell the start of a bright new future for the football club.

Holloway spent four glorious years at Bloomfield Road, forever placing himself in Blackpool folklore after guiding the club to the Premier League in 2010.

The 55-year-old was in charge while the Seasiders enjoyed their “best trip” and he’s hoping those glory days might return now the Oystons have been removed.

“I’ve always said that football clubs do not belong to owners or chairmen, it belongs to the fans,” Holloway told The Gazette.

“They’re the ones that are there through the good and the bad and to be honest, most of the time it is bad.

“It’s a brilliant football club, you just have to look at the players they’ve had throughout their history - most of them have statues outside.

“I just hope they can have some good times again now the rain cloud having over the club has been lifted and I hope the sun now shines down on them.”

While Holloway is hoping Blackpool can now move forward with new owners, he refused to criticise his former chairman.

“Everyone knows my time at Blackpool was a major highlight for me, but I have to be honest and say none of it would have happened without Karl Oyston giving me the opportunity,” he added.

“Without the bad cop, I wouldn’t have had the chance to be the good cop. So I’m a bit torn about it really.

“Everyone played their part in the success we had and I would not have changed those moments for anything.

“It is difficult for me because I enjoyed working with Karl and I’m not scared to say that. I believe Gary Bowyer would say the same.

“The thing with Karl is you always knew where you stood, that’s not always the case with some chairmen.

“The problem when I was there was Owen falling out with Valeri. I believe anything could have happened if Valeri had stayed involved.

“But the fans have had a long fight, they’ve felt aggrieved and I’m sure they feel vindicated now.

“I just hope they can get someone there to take it on and drive it forward, because this is their chance to do that.

“I just hope they can get a good owner, one that is enthused, loves the area and puts back into the community to build that spirit.

“There’s been a lot of animosity and for a manager it’s almost impossible to drive forward, although they’re not doing too bad at the moment even though they had a bad result against my old team last weekend.”