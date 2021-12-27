Ian Holloway and EFL pundits purr over assists during Blackpool's Boxing Day clash against Huddersfield Town

The Seasiders were the better side for much of the game, especially during the first hour.

But the game flipped on its head in the 61st minute when Jordan Gabriel was shown a second yellow card and given his marching orders.

Leading 2-1 at the time, the 10-man Seasiders weren't able to hold on and conceded twice in the space of four minutes to lose in the dying stages.

Nevertheless, the pundits on Quest's EFL highlights show - which included former Pool boss Ian Holloway - were still impressed with the quality on show from both sides.

Presenter Colin Murray said: "The three goals in the first-half were all of real quality and we were all purring over the assists."

Starting on Josh Bowler's pass for Jerry Yates' opener, which came inside the opening 60 seconds, Holloway said: "I had Josh Bowler at QPR and what a fantastic pass this was. Great timing and Yates is cool as a cucumber."

Jerry Yates was on the scoresheet for the second game running

Unfortunately Blackpool's lead lasted just three minutes as the Terriers hit back through a well-timed Danny Ward header from Harry Toffolo's left-wing cross.

EFL pundit Ali Maxwell said: "The flight, the trajectory, perfect."

But attention quickly turned to Keshi Anderson's exquisite lofted cross for Gary Madine to power the Seasiders back in front.

"Look at this," Murray said.

"Keshi Anderson could have gone down but Caniggia-like he stays on his feet, no back lift and Madine doing what Madine does.

"That was the best of the three."