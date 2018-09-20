Ian Dawes promoted to first-team coach role at Blackpool

Blackpool have confirmed academy coach Ian Dawes has been promoted to Terry McPhillips' senior coaching team.

Dawes takes up the position of first-team coach having recently assisted Terry McPhillips during his temporary spell as manager.

But, following McPhillips' permanent appointment, Dawes has now taken on the role full-time.

Prior to working with the first team, Dawes had spent the last 14 months working as the club's head of coaching for the academy and youth team.

Prior to that, he had a spell managing Bangor in Wales and was also the head of coaching and U18s boss at Shrewsbury Town.

"Ian Dawes has moved up from the youth team and he has done brilliantly," McPhillips said.

"He has done great with the sessions and the lads really like him."

The appointment of Ian Dawes follows the news of Gary Brabin returning to the club as assistant manager earlier this week.