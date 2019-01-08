'I wish the club all the best': Leeds United loanee Paudie O'Connor bids goodbye to Blackpool

Paudie O'Connor has bid goodbye to Blackpool on social media after sealing a fresh loan move to Bradford City.

The defender has been with Blackpool since the start of the season but has struggled to get regular minutes at Bloomfield Road, making 17 appearances with just 10 of those coming in League One.

The Irish centre back has started the last four games, however, following an injury to Curtis Tilt and the brief absence of Donervon Daniels.

But he has today been recalled early from his season-long deal by parent club Leeds United, who have already confirmed he will stay with the Bantams until the end of the season.

O'Connor wrote: "Thanks to everyone at the club for the opportunity over the last few months!

"Was a great experience and wish the club all the best."