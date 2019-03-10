'I will never forget this day': Fans and players react to Blackpool's homecoming clash

The home ends were packed for Blackpool's big homecoming
Blackpool rescued a point in the final minute of stoppage time in their homecoming clash against Southend United in a game played out in front of almost 16,000 fans.

Here's how you've been reacting to the occasion on social media: