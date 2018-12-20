'I've always loved it': Terry McPhillips eager to start Blackpool's festive schedule

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says you "can't beat" this time of the year when the games come thick and fast over the Christmas and New Year period.

Starting with a home game against play-off rivals Barnsley on Saturday, Blackpool now embark on a period of four games in the space of just 11 days.

It will be McPhillips' first taste of the festive schedule as Blackpool manager, and he says he can't wait to get started.

“It’s fantastic, I love it. I’ve always loved it," the Pool boss said.

“It’s game after game after game and you can’t beat it. We could be working for a living, couldn’t we? But we’re doing this, so we’re very lucky.

“I think the players like it as well.

“It’s all about rest and recovery. It probably means we have less days at Squires, so that’s not the worst news.

“It’s just games and I think the squad will get used, so it’s up to them to take the chance.”