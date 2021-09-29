'I think we deserved that': Hull City boss Grant McCann reflects on his side snatching a late draw against Blackpool

The Seasiders looked to be heading to their fourth win in five games thanks to Shayne Lavery’s superfly-taken first-time strike.

But the game flipped on its head 10 minutes from time when the struggling Tigers were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute.

But the dismissal seemed to spur the home side into life and Tom Eaves came off the bench to level matters four minutes from time.

“I think we deserved that,” McCann said.

“I think over the last few weeks the performance levels have been good. I am a firm believer that if we keep performing at those levels, things will turn.

“I thought we controlled the ball for large spells, in terms of what we were doing in possession.

Hull boss Grant McCann

“Yes, we know we need to be better in the forward areas, in terms of creating opportunities – I think that’s clear to see.

“They get one opportunity and it’s in the back of our net. Again, we’re licking our wounds.

“We tried to reorganise again at half-time. The boys stayed really calm.

“The second off is obviously frustrating for us because I thought the first one was soft. Lavery has just nipped in front of Lewie and he hasn’t seen him. The second one is obviously a booking.

“It was disappointing to lose Lewie because he’s in good form, but I thought we rallied. The boys got the bit between their teeth. We almost played a two at the back with Alfie (Jones) and Greavesy (Jacob Greaves) until we got Di’Shon (Bernard) on.

“I’m pleased for big Tom to get the goal because he deserved that. He’s trained really well over the past three or four weeks. He’s found it difficult with the bodies we’ve brought in but I was pleased with the response.

“Credit to the players second half. They stuck together, they stuck with each other and we could have won it; Tyler (Smith) had a really good opportunity – great save from (Chris) Maxwell.

“We’ll take the point and move on to Saturday.”