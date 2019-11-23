'I think Blackpool will be happier with the point': Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert on today's 2-2 draw

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert feels Blackpool will be the happier of the two sides following today's 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Goals from Joe Nuttall and Jay Spearing helped Pool extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

Ipswich edged ahead early on through Gwion Edwards, only to be pegged back by Nuttall's first league goal for the club.

Jay Spearing's penalty saw Pool briefly take the lead at the start of the second half before the Tractor Boys levelled through a penalty of their own, Luke Garbutt the man to score.

Both sides had chances to win the game late on but Lambert felt his side were always the more likely to snatch the three points.

"I think we were the better team and Blackpool will be happier with the point," Lambert told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"They set up to hit us on the counter-attack and we dominated the ball. That's probably the first time a team has come here and defended as deep as that.

"I was really happy with how we played. We dominated the ball, they defended with a lot of guys behind the ball and their front two guys were dropping behind the halfway line and tried to stop us from playing.

"That's their prerogative, I don't have a problem with that.

"All credit to the team, we did everything we could to try and get the result. I was happy with the way we kept going."

Lambert was unhappy with the officiating for both of Blackpool's goals.

Nuttall bagged the equaliser midway through the second half as Pool capitalised on Cole Skuse going down with a knock during the build-up.

The Ipswich players were then left furious when Sullay Kaikai was tripped for Pool's penalty, which skipper Jay Spearing dispatched.

Ipswich also had an opportunity to snatch the win after equalising from the penalty spot themselves when Jay Spearing was forced to clear off the line.

"Unless the rule has changed, I think a head injury is meant to stop the game isn't it?" Lambert added. "It happens. The referee calls it the way he sees it. That's the way it is.

"For their penalty, I think the linesman has said to the referee there's no contact, but the referee still gave it. That's what I've heard. So, yeah...but that's football.

"I haven't seen that one (goalline incident) back yet. One thing is for sure though, we make it exciting and always keep going."