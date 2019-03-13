'I'm pleased with my boys': Doncaster Rovers boss on his side's 1-1 draw with Blackpool

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann felt a point was the least his side deserved in last night's 1-1 draw against Blackpool.

Tommy Rowe's 73rd-minute stunner rescued a point for Doncaster to keep them in sixth place in League One, three points ahead of the Seasiders.

Pool had earlier looked on course for a vital three points when substitute Michael Nottingham slammed them in front, only to be pegged back by Rowe's long-range effort to leave both sides settling for a point.

"I thought we played with some good energy, the way we pressed was good to see," McCann said.

"It’s never easy to come to Blackpool, and I felt given the performance a point was the least we deserved.

"Our response to going a goal down was good, we stuck to the task and it was brilliant to see our captain Tommy Rowe come back in with a goal.

"It was about getting the belief back into the boys.

"This performance shows me that the boys have got a different side to them and hopefully that stands us in good stead.

"I think I touched on it probably three or four games ago that no game is going to be easy in this run in.

"You have to show that grit and determination and you have to show that energy.

"We had a good chat this week about not thinking about winning, but thinking about performing. I thought we showed that.

"We thought about performance and what we're good at.

"We were unfortunate to come away not winning the game but Blackpool will probably say they should have won it.

"I was pleased with my boys."