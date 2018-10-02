I'll miss chances and score them says Blackpool winger Nathan Delfouneso

Blackpool winger Nathan Delfouneso admits he’s never too concerned about the chances he misses as he knows he will find the back of the net sooner or later.

READ MORE: Blackpool will keep feet on ground vows McPhillips

The forward bagged his second goal of the season in the 2-2 draw at Peterborough United on Saturday.

It came after the 27-year-old had missed a glaring first-half opportunity, which Delfouneso admits spurred him on even more to find the net.

And he did so in some style, curling home from outside the box to earn the Seasiders a point.

Delfouneso said: “Obviously I had a chance in the first half which I was very, very disappointed with.

“It’s one I do want to forget about but I know myself I should have put that away.

“I just got it all wrong. There was a bit of anger and a bit of frustration to make up for that miss.

“I got a good lay-off and thankfully my shot went flying into the top corner.

“I’ll tell anybody I’m really confident in front of goal. I know I’ll miss chances and I’m not going to score every single one.

“But I’m very confident and, given chances, I know I’ll get goals.

“I missed that one in the first half but it was only early, so I knew if I kept getting in the right areas and kept doing the right things, then more chances would come.

“Thankfully that chance came to me in the second half and it helped us get a point.”

The goal capped off a fine display by Delfouneso, who also set up Blackpool’s first equaliser, which was stuck away by Armand Gnanduillet.

He added: “I was happy with that. When I was going through, I was thinking, ‘I could score here’, especially after the miss in the first half.

“But it (passing) was the right thing to do and thankfully Armand was there to put it in the back of the net.

“It was good to get an assist because that’s what I’m there for.

“I’m there to get goals and I’m here to get assists too to try and help the team.”

The hard-earned draw extended Blackpool’s unbeaten run to 12 games against a Peterborough side that started the day top of the League One table.

Delfouneso said: “It’s a credit to the boys. We put a lot of effort into it, which we had to coming away to the team top of the league.

“We more than matched them all game and we might even be a bit disappointed that we didn’t get the three points.

“For the neutral I’m sure it was a very good spectacle. It was 2-2, there were some good goals, good chances and some good football played.

“Hopefully everyone went home happy but on the playing side we were all going home exhausted.”

