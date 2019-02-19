'I like him a lot': Crystal Palace loanee Nya Kirby impresses on first start for Blackpool

Terry McPhillips was full of praise for Nya Kirby after the midfielder impressed on his first Blackpool start in the 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic.

Prior to Saturday's stalemate the 19-year-old had only made two brief appearances off the bench since joining the Seasiders on loan from Crystal Palace last month.

But the England Under-17 World Cup winner delivered a composed display on Saturday, earning the praise of his manager.

“I thought he was terrific," McPhillips said.

“He’s not phased, he can beat people and he’s got a great temperament.

“He passes the ball nicely, does his defending and he’ll have a fight with a big lad like he did when he came on last week.

“I like him a lot.”