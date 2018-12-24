'I get to pick up a high volume of games': Donervon Daniels looking forward to Blackpool's busy festive programme

Donervon Daniels says he can't wait to get stuck into Blackpool's busy festive schedule.

The Seasiders face two away games in the space of just four days, with Rochdale up first on Boxing Day.

Terry McPhillips' men then make the trip down to the capital to face AFC Wimbledon, before kicking off 2019 with a home clash against Sunderland.

Daniels believes, as a player, there's nothing better than playing regular games - even at a time when many people will be looking forward to spending time at home with the family.

He said: “The festive period has always been strange for me, because I left home at 15. So I’ve never had that homely Christmas vibe.

“I would like to have that one day, but for me I just get my head down and look forward to Boxing Day.

“I love this period in terms of games, because I get to pick up a high volume of games.”

Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways at Rochdale after suffering the second of back-to-back defeats against Barnsley at the weekend.

Cameron McGeehan's second-half effort was the difference between the two sides, but Daniels felt Blackpool were unfortunate not to get something out of the game.

“It was a frustrating afternoon considering I felt we dominated the majority of the first half," the 24-year-old said.

“Obviously they’re a good team and it was a good contest first half, which was even, but I felt that we had the better chances.

“(John) O’Sullivan had a good swivel shot and we handled their threats when they came at us in the first half.

“Second half, it was still a 50-50 game but it was a frustrating afternoon with two teams going at it, but they obviously pipped us to it.”