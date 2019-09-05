'I don’t know where we are with that one': Blackpool boss Simon Grayson's on Adi Yussuf's loan move to Macclesfield

Simon Grayson says Blackpool are still awaiting clarification from the EFL over Adi Yussuf's proposed loan move to Macclesfield Town.

It comes after The Gazette revealed the move still needed to be approved by the EFL despite Macclesfield submitting their paperwork ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

The striker was expecting to make the move to Moss Ross before the window closed, but the deal never materialised.

The Gazette understands the matter is still under consideration and could still go through.

Grayson, speaking today ahead of Saturday's game against Coventry City, said: “I don’t know where we are with that one.

“He’s away with Tanzania at the moment but he was obviously speaking to Macclesfield on deadline day.

“They tried to get the paperwork though, whether it has gone through and whether there’s clarification of whether it has or hasn’t I’m not aware of that yet.”

Yussuf, who is currently away on international duty with Tanzania, joined the Seasiders just three months ago when he made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer from National League side Solihull Moors.

But the forward, Pool’s first signing of the summer under the management of Terry McPhillips at the end of May, has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

Yussuf made the move to the Fylde Coast after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for Solihull last season.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame the non-league outfit 3-2 in their second round replay.

Macclesfield have endured a number of financial issues in recent months, the club facing winding-up petitions which has seen players often go unpaid.

The club was placed under a transfer embargo earlier this summer.

The Gazette has contacted the EFL for comment.