'I don't believe in bogey teams': Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' poor record against Blackpool

Grant McCann insists Doncaster Rovers’ historically poor record against Blackpool will have no bearing on tonight’s game.

The Seasiders have won nine of the last 13 fixtures between the two sides and have never been beaten at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Their last defeat at Doncaster, a 4-1 FA Cup loss in 2005, came at their old Belle Vue ground.

Terry McPhillips’ men have already won at Doncaster this season, recording a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup back in August, but McCann believes that game is of no significance now.

“They're a team in form, a good team,” the Donny boss said, when asked about Blackpool.

“We have already played against them in the cup but we made a good six or seven changes that night, but we'll be a lot stronger this time.

“We don't owe anyone one. It's the next game for us, we want to win.

“It doesn't interest me what happened here last year, the year before or the year before that.

“My job is the next game and it's Blackpool. Bogey sides and things like that, I don't believe in it.

“They're well organised, well drilled. Terry has done a really good job since he's come in.

“They've got some good experience in the team, some big lads - a bigger team than Barnsley actually - probably four or five lads at six foot four or five.

“It's going to be a test on everything we do. We've got to make sure we keep performing as we have done over the last three or four games. Playing on the front foot, going to try to cause them problems.

“Especially at home we want to turn this place into a fortress until the end of the season and make sure no one comes here and gets off lightly.”