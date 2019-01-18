'I can always say I've scored for my boyhood team': Former Blackpool loan star delighted to score first goal for Newcastle

Former Blackpool loanee Sean Longstaff admits scoring for boyhood club Newcastle United is something he had always dreamt of.

The midfielder scored his first competitive goal for the Magpies in their 4-2 after extra-time win against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup earlier this week.

He gave Newcastle the lead after just 56 seconds when his long-range effort took a deflection and wrong-footed the Blackburn goalkeeper.

"I'm over the moon," he said.

"Obviously playing games is great, and making your debut, but I think when score your first goal that is probably the moment you've dreamt of the most: scoring for Newcastle United.

"Whatever happens in my career, I can always say I've scored for my boyhood team, for Newcastle United, so I'm over the moon and it helps that we won the game as well.

"It probably makes this the best (milestone) so far, with debuts and not quite getting the results we wanted. Everything fell into place.

"It took a deflection but I'm always going to claim it. You take any goal - and in 20 years' time, no-one's going to remember that it was a deflection!

"I think it did take a nick off someone but it went in and they all count the same."

Longstaff's first competitive goal for Newcastle comes after the midfielder made his first senior start for the North East club last weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the Seasiders, scoring nine times in 45 appearances under the management of Gary Bowyer.

And a number of those goals were eye-catching long range efforts, similar to the one he bagged against Blackburn.

Longstaff added: "It was Tim Krul in pre-season (a couple of years ago) who said 'you should shoot more from long range, because the ball wobbles and it's hard for the keeper to track.'

"So I took that to Blackpool and luckily I scored six or seven goals from outside the box there.

"When I found myself in a bit of space at Blackburn, I was always going to hit it.

"Jamaal (Lascelles) said before the game, 'if you get a chance, shoot.' He's taking all the credit for it now but I'm over the moon that it went in. I'm buzzing."