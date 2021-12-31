Hull City boss Grant McCann provides Covid update ahead of New Year's Day clash against Blackpool

Saturday's game at Bloomfield Road had been in doubt following a Covid outbreak among the Tigers squad, which caused their last two games to be postponed.

But some of those players who tested positive over the Christmas period have now returned from their period of self-isolation.

It's understood McCann should have enough players to fulfil a squad, as EFL rules dictates fixtures should be fulfilled as long as clubs have 13 outfield players plus a goalkeeper.

Speaking this morning, McCann - who tested positive himself around Christmas - said: “We are better than what we have been.

“We’ve had six players return over the last couple of days. The problem is that when they return from Covid, there’s a three-day protocol that they’ve got to follow.

“Hopefully if they come through the session today, then we’ll be in a good place. It’s nice to have those players return.

“We’ve also recalled Josh Hinds from his loan spell at Spalding, so we’re a bit healthier.

"We’re still going to be missing about seven or eight players for the game due to Covid or injury. We’re in a much better place than we were seven or eight days ago.

“Luckily for us, not many of our cases had symptoms, so hopefully there is no knock-on effect.

“We’re hoping that everyone is okay."

The Seasiders squad is also depleted by Covid cases, injuries and suspension and were without 10 players in total for their defeat to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.