HUGE League One transfer news as Sunderland owner eyes sale and Doncaster Rovers target Premier League talent Scroll down and click through the pages Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The January transfer window opens tomorrow, with clubs eyeing reinforcements. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip. Salford are in advanced talks to sign Fleetwood attacker Ashley Hunter on loan. (Football Insider) Sunderland-linked striker Sam Winnall has fuelled rumours of a January exit by claiming his future at current club Sheffield Wednesday remains uncertain. (Sunderland Echo) Phil Parkinson has confirmed Sunderlands interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. (Sunderland Echo) Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle could be offloaded next month - with League One clubs on alert. (The 72) Bristol Rovers striker Gavin Reilly will return from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town. (The 72) Phil Parkinson has confirmed Ben Alnwick has been training at the Academy of Light. (Sunderland Echo) Sunderland owner Stewart Donald claims he is now actively trying to sell the club, which could impact the North East clubs transfer business. (Sunderland Echo) Portsmouth are closing in on signing Bromley forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild. (Football Insider) Salford are in advanced talks to sign Fleetwood attacker Ashley Hunter on loan. (Football Insider) Salford City have had a bid rejected by MK Dons for striker attacker Kieran Agard. (Football Insider) Blackpool keeper picks up the plaudits following his display at Tranmere Rovers Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Peterborough United all linked with deals - League One gossip