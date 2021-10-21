Did you brave the awful conditions and make the trip to Berkshire last night?

Huge credit to each and every one of you: Fans' gallery from Blackpool's inspired comeback against Reading

A hardy band of Blackpool fans were rewarded for their loyalty last night when the Seasiders produced a heroic comeback to beat Reading 3-2.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:43 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:00 am

Cab you spot yourself in our gallery?

1.

Reading v Blackpool

Photo Sales

2.

Marvin Ekpiteta applauds the following contingent at the final whistle

Photo Sales

3.

Reading v Blackpool

Photo Sales

4.

Reading v Blackpool

Photo Sales
BlackpoolReadingSeasiders
Next Page
Page 1 of 3