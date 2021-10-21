Huge credit to each and every one of you: Fans' gallery from Blackpool's inspired comeback against Reading

SportFootballBlackpool FCDid you brave the awful conditions and make the trip to Berkshire last night? Huge credit to each and every one of you: Fans' gallery from Blackpool's inspired comeback against ReadingA hardy band of Blackpool fans were rewarded for their loyalty last night when the Seasiders produced a heroic comeback to beat Reading 3-2.By Matt ScraftonThursday, 21st October 2021, 8:43 amUpdated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:00 am Cab you spot yourself in our gallery?1. Reading v Blackpool Photo Sales2. Marvin Ekpiteta applauds the following contingent at the final whistle Photo Sales3. Reading v Blackpool Photo Sales4. Reading v Blackpool Photo SalesBlackpoolReadingSeasidersNext Page Page 1 of 3