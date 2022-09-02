Huddersfield Town v Blackpool: Live updates from the John Smith's Stadium
After the drama of transfer deadline day, the focus very much returns to the action on the pitch today as the Seasiders make the trip across the Pennines to face Huddersfield Town.
Michael Appleton’s side will be aiming to bounce back with a win after their midweek disappointment against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Huddersfield Town v Blackpool: Live updates
Last updated: Sunday, 04 September, 2022, 14:02
Key Events
- LIVE: Huddersfield 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways after midweek disappointment
- Callum Wright could make his debut after arriving on deadline day
Gary Madine misses out through suspension as Blackpool make three changes to their line-up for today’s game against Huddersfield Town.
The striker has been handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct following an apparent stamp on Lewis Travis during Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
Madine will now miss this afternoon’s encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium, as well as the upcoming games against Middlesbrough and Rotherham United.
“Blackpool’s Gary Madine has been suspended for three matches following a breach of Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers,” an FA spokesperson said.
“The forward’s behaviour in the 45th minute of this fixture was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video and he subsequently denied a charge that it constitutes violent conduct.
“An independent regulatory commission found this charge to be proven during a hearing and imposed his sanction.
“Its written reasons for these decisions will be published at the earliest opportunity.”
Elsewhere, Josh Bowler drops out of the squad for obvious reasons while Shayne Lavery is relegated to the bench.
The three players to come into the side are Jordan Thorniley, Theo Corbeanu and Ian Poveda, who bags his first start after getting 10 minutes off the bench in midweek.
Luke Garbutt features in a match-day squad for the first time this season as he’s named among the substitutes.
With a shortage of options, youngster Jack Moore is also included on the bench.
Sonny Carey serves the third and final match of his three-game suspension, while Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined through injury.
Deadline day signing Callum Wright starts on the bench.
The Seasiders take on a Huddersfield side that sit second from bottom in the table after winning just one of their opening six games.
How Huddersfield line up
Pool make three changes
How will the Seasiders line up?
Michael Appleton has something of a selection headache for this afternoon’s game.
Sonny Carey and Gary Madine are both missing through suspension, while Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
Luke Garbutt could be involved in the squad, but he’s unlikely to feature given he has Dom Thompson and James Husband ahead of him at left-back.
Callum Wright could be thrown in for his debut, while Ian Poveda will also be pushing for a start - although Appleton recently revealed he might only be able to play 60 minutes.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“It’s a game both sides will be looking forward to because it’s an opportunity to bounce back from a defeat.
“I know the feeling Danny is going through right now, because I had a similar sort of start last year with Lincoln. It’s difficult to pick up once you get into that.
“You lose in the final, you obviously have a really short break and at times it can take a little while to get the disappointment out of the system.
“I know what they’re going through, but they have a good group and some really talented players, especially at the top end of the pitch, so if we’re not careful of that, not mindful of that and not respectful of that, they can hurt you.”
Team news
Luke Garbutt (above) could return to the fold for the first time this season having not featured since picking up an injury in pre-season.
While the defender could feature in the 18-man squad, he’s unlikely to start given the form of Dom Thompson and the fitness of James Husband.
Elsewhere, Michael Appleton will still be without six first-team players, as Sonny Carey serves the third and final match of his three-game suspension.
Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.
Ian Poveda could make his first Blackpool start after coming off the bench in midweek, while Callum Wright is in line to make his debut after arriving on deadline day.
Match preview
After the drama of transfer deadline day, the focus very much returns to the action on the pitch as the Seasiders make the trip across the Pennines to West Yorkshire.
Blackpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways and pick up their third victory of the campaign after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.
As for today’s opponents, Huddersfield have endured a tricky start to the season after missing out in the Championship play-off final last time out.
Manager Carlos Corberan left during the summer, with the role being fulfilled by Danny Schofield. Two of their best players, meanwhile, in Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien both left to join Nottingham Forest.
Since the start of the campaign, the Terriers have only won once, a 3-1 victory against Stoke City. They’ve lost four and drawn one.
This afternoon’s affair will be refereed by John Busby, while Robert Smith and Andrew Dallison are on linesman duty. Stephen Martin is today’s fourth official.
Busby has officiated seven games so far this season, dishing out 26 yellows and one red. He took charge of three Blackpool games last season, the 1-0 home win against Fulham, the 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City and the 2-0 away win at Barnsley.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Blackpool make the trip across the Pennines this afternoon to take on Huddersfield Town.
Michael Appleton’s side will be aiming to bounce back with a win after their midweek disappointment against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.