Huddersfield Town boss on his side's comeback win in 'complicated' Boxing Day encounter against Blackpool

The Seasiders were deservedly leading at the John Smith’s Stadium and looked to be heading to a second straight victory.

But that all changed on the hour-mark when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card and needlessly sent off for a foolish challenge by the touchline.

Leading 2-1 at the time, Neil Critchley’s men would later concede twice in the space of four minutes to suffer a cruel defeat on the road.

Jerry Yates had earlier put them in front inside the opening 60 seconds with his second goal in as many games, while Gary Madine restored Pool’s lead after the visitors had been pegged back.

Speaking post-match, Corberan told the Huddersfield Examiner: “We knew before the game we would need a lot of collective spirit to be brave and attack.

“It's the second time in a row we've conceded from the opponent's first action but we showed a reaction to the goal, scoring from a very good cross and a very good header that allowed us to manage the game. It was important to score quickly.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan

“The second goal was two moments we didn't manage well which is why we conceded, but the character of the players allowed us to go for the game again.

“After (Tom) Lees had the injury we went 4-4-2. We weren't winning second balls well so we wanted a striker to press their centre-backs and stop them having control in the middle of the pitch.

“We also had to deal better with their counter-attacks, but we started to make them defend more and stop them countering second half.

“That allowed us to be more aggressive, but it was not easy to attack against so many players. We needed individual quality and that's what we got with our goals.

“It’s clear that today was a very complicated game, especially after their first goal.

“We were more patient in the second half and we dominated after the sending off, scoring twice.

“It was great to celebrate with our fans.”