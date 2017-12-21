How much will Blackpool and Fleetwood fans have to fork out over festive period?

The cost of watching Blackpool over the festive period is among the lowest of all 92 EFL clubs, according to a new survey.

Blackpool supporters are fortunate that they only face one away trip between Boxing Day and January 4 – which is the short journey to Rochdale on New Year’s Day.

Fleetwood fans will have to spend 104.43 and travel 225 miles to attend their away matches at Oldham and Bury

For that tie, Seasiders fans will have to fork out £50.42 and travel 94 miles there and back - putting them 87th in the table.

The data comes from research carried out by the Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF) in association with Virgin Media, whose analysis includes the costs of tickets, travel and food.

Unsurprisingly, Plymouth Argyle fans will pay more to follow their side over the Christmas period than supporters of any other league team as they travel to MK Dons before facing Blackpool on December 30.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, are 61st in the table.

Cod Army supporters will have to spend £104.43 and travel 225 miles to attend their away matches at Oldham and Bury respectively.

Both Blackpool and Fleetwood are under the average League One cost of £150 and average distance travelled of 321 miles.

Manchester City fans will have to spend the most of any supporters of Premier League clubs, with £383.63 the cost of attending their matches at Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

The average cost for a Premier League fan will be £182.08, with Chelsea fans having to hand over the least money – £54.63 to watch their team at Arsenal on January 3.

Supporters across the leagues will have to fork out an average of £171.37.

Morecambe fans have got the best financial deal of all 92 clubs over the festive period, with £42.89 the cost of going to their League Two game at Accrington.

In terms of the cost of tickets themselves, Nottingham Forest fans will be the hardest hit, with the price of their tickets for the Championship match at Leeds £42.

League One Rochdale fans will get the best deal, with their tickets at Doncaster costing £10.

Kevin Miles, chief executive of the FSF, said: “Despite money being tight around this time of year, supporters will be travelling up and down the country over Christmas and New Year to back their teams in remarkable numbers once again.

“Away fans are a huge part of our match-going tradition and that shouldn’t be taken for granted, so clubs and sponsors can and should do more in making football as affordable as possible.”