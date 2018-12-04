How much have Blackpool pocketed from runs in FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

Blackpool are just 90 minutes away from setting up a home tie against Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

Should they beat Solihull Moors in their replay and host the Gunners, Blackpool are likely to raise plenty of cash in gate receipts, advertising, sponsorship and potentially more TV money.

Whether or not that money will be made available to Terry McPhillips in January is another matter entirely.

But just how much cash have Blackpool already earned from their cup runs this season?

There is no prize money in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage, so the Seasiders won’t have claimed any cash, other than gate receipts. from their wins against Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR.

But they will have picked up £36,000 in prize money from their FA Cup first round win at Exeter City, as well as 45 per cent of gate receipts from the 3,188 attendance.

It is thought the club will have claimed in excess of £150,000 for their Carabao Cup game against Arsenal at the Emirates, again taking 45 per cent of the gate receipts, with 48,168 tickets being sold for the last-16 tie.

Blackpool were paid £75,000 for having their original FA Cup second round tie at Solihull Moors televised on BBC Sport, also claiming 45 per cent of the gate receipts from the 3,005 attendance.

A further £36,000 will be earned from the replay being aired on BT Sport on Tuesday, December 18.

The winner of the tie, who will go on to host Arsenal in the next round, will pick up a further £54,000 in prize money.

Winners in the FA Cup third round will claim £135,000 in prize money, but it is the revenue from gate receipts from a home game against the Gunners which is likely to bring in significant sums in cash.

All in all, Blackpool will have roughly earned at least £300,000 from their cup runs this seasons.