How much did Blackpool spend in the transfer window and how much did they make in payer sales? All 24 EFL Championship clubs ranked by net spent

It’s been a busy time across the division with some clubs spending big to land targets and others bringing in a healthy profit from player sales.
Here are all 24 Premier League clubs ranked from highest to lowest based on their net spend for the 2021 summer transfer window.
(All stats via Transfermarkt).
1. Sheffield United
Net spend = +£25.20m (Income: £25.20m, Expenditure: Nil)
Photo: George Wood
2. Bournemouth
Net spend = +£21.60m (Income: £24.21m, Expenditure: £2.61m)
Photo: Stephen Pond
3. West Bromwich Albion
Net spend = +£17.17m (Income: £17.17m, Expenditure: Nil)
Photo: Harriet Lander
4. Blackburn Rovers
Net spend = +£15.41m (Income: £15.93m, Expenditure: £522,000)
Photo: Clive Brunskill