How much Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde spent on agents' fees revealed

Just five clubs in League One spent less on agents' fees than Blackpool last year according to new figures released by the FA.

The Seasiders spent just £45,838 between February 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

Southend United, Rochdale, Gillingham, Wycombe Wanderers and Accrington Stanley are the only sides in the third tier to have spent less - with Stanley paying out just £4,815.

At the other end of the table, Sunderland spent a whopping £2.8 million, which was by far and away the largest figure.

Barnsley, in second, spent £428,580.

While Blackpool's figure is a relatively low one, it is still an increase from the previous season where they spent £33,400.

Fleetwood Town are the league's fifth highest spenders, splashing out £183,356 on agents' fees. That's up from £135,372.

AFC Fylde, in the National League, spent £10,820, up from £5,260

The full list of League One sides and the net total paid to agents/intermediaries:

Sunderland - £2.8m

Barnsley - £428k

Charlton - £205k

Pompey - £183k

Fleetwood - £183k

Peterborough - £176k

Oxford - £160k

Coventry - £155k

Bradford - £154k

Burton - £131k

Scunny - £126k

Luton - £124k

Bristol Rovers - £96k

Plymouth - £91k

Doncaster - £88k

Shrewsbury - £77k

Wimbledon - £62k

Walsall - £55k

Blackpool - £45.8k

Southend - £44.6k

Rochdale - £42k

Gillingham - £28k

Wycombe - £19k

Accrington - £4k