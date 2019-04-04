How much Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde spent on agents' fees revealed

Blackpool are among League One's lowest spenders on agents' fees
Just five clubs in League One spent less on agents' fees than Blackpool last year according to new figures released by the FA.

The Seasiders spent just £45,838 between February 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

Southend United, Rochdale, Gillingham, Wycombe Wanderers and Accrington Stanley are the only sides in the third tier to have spent less - with Stanley paying out just £4,815.

At the other end of the table, Sunderland spent a whopping £2.8 million, which was by far and away the largest figure.

Barnsley, in second, spent £428,580.

While Blackpool's figure is a relatively low one, it is still an increase from the previous season where they spent £33,400.

Fleetwood Town are the league's fifth highest spenders, splashing out £183,356 on agents' fees. That's up from £135,372.

AFC Fylde, in the National League, spent £10,820, up from £5,260

The full list of League One sides and the net total paid to agents/intermediaries:

Sunderland - £2.8m
Barnsley - £428k
Charlton - £205k
Pompey - £183k
Fleetwood - £183k
Peterborough - £176k
Oxford - £160k
Coventry - £155k
Bradford - £154k
Burton - £131k
Scunny - £126k
Luton - £124k
Bristol Rovers - £96k
Plymouth - £91k
Doncaster - £88k
Shrewsbury - £77k
Wimbledon - £62k
Walsall - £55k
Blackpool - £45.8k
Southend - £44.6k
Rochdale - £42k
Gillingham - £28k
Wycombe - £19k
Accrington - £4k