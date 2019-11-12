Harry Pritchard, Marc Bola and Chris Taylor are among three of the players to have left Blackpool in recent months

How have ex-Blackpool players fared since leaving the club?

Eighteen players have left the Seasiders - either on loan or permanently - since the end of last season.

How have they fared? We take a look here...

The left back has made just six appearances for Middlesbrough since signing for an undisclosed fee.

1. Marc Bola

The goalkeeper has been a regular starter during his loan spell with Northern Premier side South Shields.

2. Myles Boney

The winger is on loan at National League North side Altrincham, where he has only just returned from injury.

3. Yusifu Ceesay

Clayton is still without a club after suffering a fresh injury blow after being released by Blackpool at the end of last season.

4. Max Clayton

